1,335 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

DHR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.