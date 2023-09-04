Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The firm has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.