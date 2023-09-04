Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $74,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.18. The stock had a trading volume of 668,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

