The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,505 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $127,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

