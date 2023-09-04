Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 751,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,739. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.