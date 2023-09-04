Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,609,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,721 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $764,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

