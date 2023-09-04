Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $101.23 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

