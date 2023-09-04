Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $64.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.34 or 0.00059319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00246108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00746002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00548853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00117568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003836 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,827,413 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

