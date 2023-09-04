EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. EOS has a total market cap of $638.72 million and approximately $71.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,101,684,160 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.