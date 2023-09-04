Cosmos Price Tops $6.74 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $67.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.74 or 0.00026057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,769,150 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

