Bitcoin Price Tops $25,869.34 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $25,869.34 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $503.84 billion and $10.35 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00746002 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00117568 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016108 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000336 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,476,418 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
