Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 838 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

