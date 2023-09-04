O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,787 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

