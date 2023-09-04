Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

