Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 29,235 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

