LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. 5,823,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,714. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

