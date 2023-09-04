Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 2,642 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.72. 2,126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.