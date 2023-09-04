Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.50.
- 8/25/2023 – Big Lots had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Big Lots is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/18/2023 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Big Lots Trading Up 3.2 %
BIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 1,372,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.91 EPS for the current year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
