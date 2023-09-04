Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.50.

8/25/2023 – Big Lots had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Big Lots is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2023 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Big Lots Trading Up 3.2 %

BIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 1,372,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Get Big Lots Inc alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.