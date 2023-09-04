3,752 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
