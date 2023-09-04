3,752 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

