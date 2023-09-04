Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 12,699 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. 35,228,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

