Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.73. 18,866,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,589,043. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
