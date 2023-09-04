Prudential Financial Inc. Has $390.09 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of AbbVie worth $390,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.20. 3,357,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.