Polymath One Day Volume Tops $30,210.14 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $118.54 million and $30,210.14 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00246237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13478233 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $37,117.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.