7Pixels Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.13 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $99.13 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98270876 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

