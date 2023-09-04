TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.22 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00026036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003570 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,632,648 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,997,265 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

