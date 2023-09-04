PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196,074.25

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $196,074.25 and approximately $76,561.65 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $45.33 or 0.00175245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

