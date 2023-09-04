Konnect Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $58,548.78 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Konnect
Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “KCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.