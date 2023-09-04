Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,948,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.77. The company has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

