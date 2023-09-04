O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 4.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

