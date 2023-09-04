The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,562. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

