J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ROK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

