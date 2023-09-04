J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

