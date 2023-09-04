J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

