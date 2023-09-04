Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 14,095 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

