Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $200,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,900,000 after buying an additional 222,660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

