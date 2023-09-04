Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. 3,693,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $154.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

