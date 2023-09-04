Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 7,210 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 206.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

