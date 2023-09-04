Girard Partners LTD. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.06 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

