Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 69,020 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $156,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.71. 1,350,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.