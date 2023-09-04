O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.71. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $569.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.