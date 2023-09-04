Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

