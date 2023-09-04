NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $159,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

