BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,868.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00745998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00117697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026440 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

