Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.81 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $395.65 million and $41.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,868.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00246237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00745998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00547747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00117697 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,583,657 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,172,418,188.1421504 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12157628 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $15,804,953.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

