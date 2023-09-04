OmniaVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,095.13 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $75,095.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

