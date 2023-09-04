Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.32. 4,801,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,943. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.