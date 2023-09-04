LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.93.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
