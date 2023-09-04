LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,446,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 32.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,923,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $813,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 12,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,229 shares of company stock worth $17,090,884 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

