Moreno Evelyn V Has $426,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in KLA were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in KLA by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,675,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

KLAC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.02. 657,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.81. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

