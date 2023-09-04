LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.52. 14,843,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,035. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

